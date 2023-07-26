The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture of Matthew Neil Brown in southwest Statesville Wednesday.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced the capture of escaped inmate, Matthew Neil Brown, in southwest Statesville on Wednesday.

Brown had escaped from the Caldwell Correctional Center last week.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Authorities said they followed up on information they received about a possible Brown sighting near the end of Brown Summit Avenue, near a homeless camp.

When deputies arrived at the location, Brown reportedly ran from the scene.

The Statesville Police Department assisted deputies to set up a perimeter. Drones and K-9 Units also arrived to help. After a three-hour search, Brown was located and taken back into custody near Ravenwood Drive after being tracked by K-9 Units.