GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are looking for two suspects who robbed an Advance Auto Parts store on Monday.

Officers said the duo entered the business around 1:20 p.m. They grabbed four Die Hard car batteries, valued collectively at $916, and tried to exit the store. An employee confronted the suspects, and one pulled out a gun.

Three batteries were taken from the store during the robbery, and one battery was damaged. The suspects fled the crime scene in a vehicle.

At 3:51 p.m., O’Reilly Auto Parts in Shelby identified a similar incident involving car batteries and a similar suspect vehicle. During the South Lafayette Street incident, those suspects left without the car batteries. A manager said a surveillance camera captured a photo of the vehicle.

In a report, Gastonia Police said the suspects will face charges of felony robbery and misdemeanor property damage. There’s no other information at this time.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call detectives at 704-866-6880.