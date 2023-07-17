YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been detained after deputies said a carjacking out of Irmo, SC, turned into a police chase that ended in York County.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisting the Chester County Sheriff’s Office with a chase that stemmed from a carjacking incident.

They said the suspect vehicle wrecked on the Exit 90 ramp to north Interstate-77. Following the crash, the suspect vehicle caught on fire.

Queen City News

Two people have been detained, deputies said.