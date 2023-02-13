SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person is accused of pulling a fire alarm and pulling out a gun at a Catawba College residence hall early Sunday morning, college officials confirmed Monday.

Officials said that just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 12, Catawba College Public Safety responded to a fire alarm triggered at Woodson Hall.

First responders were told that the alarm had been pulled by two non-students who were let into the building by two Catawba students.

The alarm had been pulled so students would leave their rooms.

Officials said one of the non-students pulled out a firearm on the third floor while students were exiting the building.

No gunshots or injuries were reported.

Both non-students left the building and campus immediately after the incident.

Salisbury Police swept the campus after the incident to make sure the perpetrators were no longer there. The “All Clear” notice was given at 4:17 a.m.

Catawba officials said one person that was not a student had been charged, but they could not provide any additional information.

Queen City News has reached out to the Salisbury Police Department for more information.