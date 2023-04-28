CLAREMONT, N.C. – A Claremont convenient store clerk has been handed charges for selling alcohol to an intoxicated person who was later killed while a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident, the State Department of Public Safety reported.

DPS reported that the Alcohol Law Enforcement was contacted April 17 to assist Claremont Police Department and State Highway Patrol with a pedestrian death investigation. The victim was allegedly struck by a motor vehicle in Claremont and subsequently died from his injuries.

Based on evidence at the scene, DPS said law enforcement believed the victim was intoxicated at the time of his death and had purchased alcohol in Claremont.

Through the course of the ALE investigation, DPS said special agents determined the victim purchased three 12-packs of 12-ounce cans of malt beverages on three separate occasions within a 12-hour period. That’s 108 cans. On all three occasions, the victim purchased alcohol from Market Basket 27, at 3262 E. Main St.

ALE determined Market Basket 27 sold malt beverages to the victim who was intoxicated at the time. The clerk, Dorothy Ann Sparks, 47, of Claremont, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person.

“ALE special agents work closely with the State Highway Patrol and often investigate circumstances of vehicle collisions resulting in personal injury and/or death when alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.” said Israel Morrow, Assistant Director of ALE.

ALE special agents will submit a report to the ABC Commission documenting the investigative findings. The ABC Commission may choose to sanction Market Basket 27 through a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’ ABC permits.