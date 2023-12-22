CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bus driver for Charlotte Area Transit System was shot by a stray bullet Friday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to police.

The shooting occurred just after 4 p.m. in the 2000 block of English Drive, just north of LaSalle Street. It involved a bus on CATS Route 3.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says that individuals in two vehicles unrelated to the bus were engaged in conflict when stray bullet was fired into the bus.

Medic transported the driver to the hospital, and CATS officials say he is in stable condition. Only the bus driver shot, and no passengers were injured.

We are in continuous collaboration with law enforcement authorities as they conduct their ongoing investigation.

In light of this event, our interim CEO, Brent Cagle, has issued the following statement:

“We are deeply shaken by today’s incident. It is a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of gun violence in our society. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of transit operators and passengers. We are committed to working with community leaders and law enforcement to address these challenges. Our thoughts are with the injured operator and their family. Such incidents underscore the need for a collective effort to create safer communities for everyone.”