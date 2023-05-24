CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspect accused of shooting and injuring a CATS bus driver will make an appearance in court Wednesday, courthouse records showed.

Omarri Shariff Tobias, 22, is set to appear in front of a judge during Wednesday’s morning session. He was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Tuesday evening, May 23, according to the sheriff’s office.

Photo: Omarri Shariff Tobias via Mecklenburg County Jail

The shooting happened at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 18, near the 8500 block of Outlets Blvd. Charlotte Area Transit System said a CATS bus driver, who is an employee of RATP Dev, was operating Route 56 when the driver and a passenger, identified as Tobias, got into an argument.

CATS said Tobias pulled a firearm on the driver, and the driver also pulled out a firearm, CATS reported. Both individuals shot at each other, according to authorities. Once released from the hospital, Tobias was charged in connection to the incident this week, CMPD said.

CATS released the following statement regarding the incident:

“CATS regrets this tragic accident. All employees’ and riders’ safety and well-being are a top priority and concern. CATS policy does not allow any employee to have a weapon on CATS property or while performing their job.”

Tobias has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon – serious injury, carrying a concealed weapon, and communicating threats.