DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at a Denver bank this week have been caught, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jaylen Rowell, 24, was arrested at a home on Pointer Ridge Road in Charlotte, and the sheriff’s office announced the other suspect, Christopher Tarrant, 28, was arrested on Tuesday on charges related to another armed bank robbery in Belmont that occurred on Halloween.

On Monday morning, Rowell and his accomplice held up a Denver State Employees Credit Union at gunpoint, ordered everyone to the floor, took cash, and fled the scene, records stated.

Rowell and Tarrant face multiple charges including armed robbery, kidnapping, and stolen goods possession. A third person is believed to have been involved in the robbery and is still being sought, deputies said.

Rowell was held on a $230,000 secured bond and Tarrant a $1,225,000 bond.