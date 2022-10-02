FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive was arrested in Edgecombe County on Friday after nearly eight years on the run, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Brandon Lee Garris was wanted for breaking and entering, trespassing, violation of court order and probation violation.

Deputies say Garris was found in the Fountain area where they say he was staying for almost eight years.

Brandon Lee Garris before his arrest (Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Garris was arrested and charged for breaking and entering, trespassing, violation of court order and probation violation.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and received a $15,000 secured bond.

According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Garris has court dates for Oct. 13 and 18.