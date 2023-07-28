CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department needs your help solving a series of thefts at a truck dealership near Sugar Creek Park.

Three freightliner trucks were driven off the Excel Truck Group lot off I-85.

The surveillance video shows three suspects driving up to the dealership around 4:30 a.m. on June 10. One of them crawls under the metal gate that blocks the parking lot and uses a metal cutter to pry open the entrance. He then drives off with a $200,000 rig.

The next morning, three suspects appear again around 5:30 and drive off with two more vehicles, each worth the same amount of money as the first truck.

Excel Truck Group said they’re still investigating how the thieves made off with the trucks; they’re unsure if the rigs were hotwired or the keys were left inside. They told Queen City News the trucks were new to the dealership.

CMPD CrimeStoppers Detective Rick Smith says it’s clear from the video that the suspects knew how to drive a truck.

“We see that these guys are successful in backing these rigs out with little to no effort here, so we’re thinking they have some type of experience driving these rigs,” he said. “We just ask if you have any insight into these lost vehicles, that you give us a call.”

CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be made anonymously by calling (704) 334-1600, submitting a tip online via this link, or through the P3 Tips app.