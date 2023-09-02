CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspicious item has prompted police to evacuate the area, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD).

Light rail and transit suspended due to police investigation https://t.co/Tc8yQjlznf — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 2, 2023

Officers say they tried to arrest an arson suspect and found a “suspicious device” in the person’s backpack. Out of an abundance of caution, the blocks surrounding the transit center have been evacuated, and public transit has been halted in the area.

“Anticipate delays on the LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNX Gold Line and bus routes,” the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) said in a post on X (Formally Twitter). “Buses are now operating from Brevard Street. Bus division staff in vests will be available to assist riders.”

The LYNX Blue Line trains have since resumed limited service, turning around at the 7th Street Station for travel north and turning back at the Carson Station for travel south.

This comes as Uptown is busy with the Duke’s Mayo Classic game between UNC and USC.