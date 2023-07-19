CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal grand jury in Charlotte indicted a local business owner and disaster relief loan “consultant” on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Glynn Paul Hubbard Jr., 45, of Charlotte, allegedly obtained more than $1.2 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Relief Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program loans for himself and his customers.

From March 31 of 2020 to August 1 of 2020, Hubbard submitted fraudulent PPP loans and EIDL applications to the U.S. Small Business Administration looking to get relief funds for his businesses. Those are: Borrow My Ride, Balanced Society Corporation, The Regins Corporation, and GGGAB, Inc.

The indictment alleges that Hubbard put false information in loan applications and supporting documents, and as a result received more than $570,000 in fraudulently obtained relief funds.

The indictment also alleges that Hubbard executed the scheme by submitting false and fraudulent applications on behalf of customers, causing more than $660,000 in relief funds to be disbursed to his customers.

He allegedly promoted the scheme in social media posts where he advertised that he was a PPP loan/EIDL consultant.

To avoid being caught, Hubbard allegedly required customers to pay the loan preparation fees in cash, via cashier’s checks or wire transfers.

“During the pandemic, the defendant allegedly took advantage of a program intended to provide critical relief for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” Acting Special Agent in Charge Karen Wingerd said.

The wire fraud charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. The maximum sentence statutory penalty for the money laundering offense is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.