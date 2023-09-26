CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte doctor has been found guilty by a jury of 6 counts of making false statements as part of a multi-million-dollar scheme, according to U.S. Attorney Dena King.

Officials say 47-year-old Sudipta Mazumder was part of a durable medical equipment (DME) scheme.

DME is described as medical devices meant to be used at home, according to medicare.gov. This includes but is not limited to, blood sugar testing materials, mobility aids, home infusion services and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines.

Dr. Mazumder allegedly worked as an independent contractor for a telemedicine company between 2019 and 2020.

In court, it was claimed that during that time, Dr. Mazumder fraudulently signed orders for DME on behalf of Medicare and TRICARE patients who did not need the devices.

In the medical orders, authorities say that Dr. Mazumder claimed that she was treating the patients and that the medical braces she ordered were needed when, in fact, she had little to no contact with the patients.

Law enforcement continued that Dr. Mazumder never examined the patients for the ailments mentioned in the medical orders and was not the one determining their eligibility or need for the DME.

Dr. Mazumder allegedly received unsigned orders for orthopedic braces from the telemedicine company, signed the orders and returned the orders to the company receiving $20 per reported medical assessment.

At this time, Dr. Mazumder is out on bond awaiting sentencing. Officials say each false statement charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been set.