CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for drug trafficking conspiracy, drug distribution, and money laundering conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Herbert Eugene Brandon, 55, was a part of the Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) associated with the Mexican drug Cartel and was responsible for distributing methamphetamine and heroin throughout Western North Carolina including Mecklenburg and Gaston Counties.

In addition to trafficking drugs, Brandon was involved in money laundering activity by sending money from drug deals to Mexico-based DTO members in amounts up to $1,500 per transaction, officials said.

In October 2021, Brandon pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, and distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.