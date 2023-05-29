CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The homicide suspect who shot at CMPD officers when they attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Gastonia has been identified, authorities said.

Officers with CMPD were attempting to serve a warrant on a homicide suspect Sunday morning, May 28, in Gastonia when a vehicle drove by and started shooting at officers, according to the police report.

The homicide suspect, identified as Joseph Crawford, 26, was the one doing the shooting, CMPD confirmed on Monday. A brief pursuit ensued before Crawford was arrested.

Crawford faces first-degree murder charges and gun possession as a felon in the death of 26-year-old Ryan Elliott.

Details of the homicide have not been released. Officers did not return fire and no injuries were reported. CMPD Det. Sinnott is the lead on the case.