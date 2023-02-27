CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dozens of law enforcement professionals from across North Carolina visited the Queen City on Monday for the Black Law Enforcement Leadership Summit.

The group has been meeting every year since 2021 to collaborate on the best ways to keep communities safe across North Carolina. Sheriffs, police chiefs, and even some professionals from the judicial system come together to discuss issues impacting the community and to give back. Organizers chose Charlotte to host the summit this year.

The NC Black Law Enforcement Leadership Summit came to Charlotte today to lend a hand at @CrisisAssistMin. I was honored to join black chiefs and sheriffs from across NC to help around the store as Crisis continues to provide for our community’s most vulnerable citizens. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VXzRKG3SCX — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) February 27, 2023

The two-day event kicked off with a reception, breakfast, and a service project. This year, the group volunteered at Crisis Assistance Ministry. The time together allows law enforcement to discuss building community relationships, recruitment efforts, and new tools.

“If you don’t know something, let us educate you,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “I should be able to call you, and you should help me. Instead of basic phone calls, you can say, ‘Brother, I have a problem, I have a problem with rioting, I have a problem with juvenile delinquency.’ Anything you have a problem with, we want you to be able to have that conversation and get guidance.”

Listening to some of the conversations between law enforcement at the summit, several sheriffs discussed drone use as a crime prevention tool.

“We’re able to talk to each other about things that we’re seeing within our own communities and how we look at the things,” Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings said. “We know there are difficulties and struggles throughout our profession to be able to bounce that off each other and to have those conversations to see how can we get better.”

The group plans to meet in another city in 2024.