CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Flashing lights and plenty of police tape. People staying at the WaterWalk Hotel in southwest Charlotte say Monday morning they woke up to gunfire.

“They were shooting a lot,” said Michael Mohr, a guest staying on the first floor.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers reportedly arrived at the hotel parking lot on West Arrowood Road at 4:17 a.m. Monday morning where they found a man — later identified as Trasvoscia Brown — with multiple gunshot wounds.

“There was some type of confrontation related to the cars being broken into,” said CMPD Major Ryan Butler.

Guests living at the extended-stay hotel says there have been reports, and warnings of break-ins in the parking lot for months.

“People coming out to their cars and their stuff not being there,” added Mohr.

Investigators from the CMPD homicide division and patrol units are working together on the homicide and vehicle break-ins cases. They’ve spoke with witnesses and viewed surveillance video of the parking lot from the hotel.

“I saw all the cops standing in the lobby,” said Mohr.

Monday afternoon, officers announced an arrest made in connection to the shooting.

Butler says this is not the way to start the holiday season.

“Your police department is working in conjunction with your community, working with our churches, working with nonprofits, working with other government agencies,” added Butler. “Trying to come together to address a lot of the underlying causes that end up bringing us to the street corners, to businesses, to neighborhoods. So that we can prevent more of this type of incident from occurring.”