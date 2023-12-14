CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte mail operator who took guns from packages was sentenced after pleading guilty earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Thursday.

Charlotte resident Demarkis Houston, 31, will serve 15 months after pleading guilty to the crimes earlier this year.

Court records showed that Houston worked as a mail handler at USPS and in the fall of last year removed firearms including a 9mm gun that was intended for delivery. A traffic stop was conducted regarding a license plate violation on Houston in October of last year where one of those firearms that had previously been reported stolen was located, records showed.

Houston pled guilty in August to destruction of theft of mail by a postal worker.