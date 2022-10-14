MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man is accused of attacking a woman with a knife Thursday and then using the knife to injure himself at a Murrells Inlet hotel, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and other charges, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to the Hampton Inn on Courtfield Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after a 911 hang-up call, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies heard a woman call for help from outside one of the rooms.

Deputies entered the room and found the woman and Abernathy seriously injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said evidence shows Abernathy allegedly tried to kill the woman with a knife and then used the knife to injure himself.

Abernathy was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center and remained there as of Friday morning, according to online booking records.