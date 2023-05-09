BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is accused of making several threats across the Buffalo area earlier last week, including at Tops Friendly Markets, the U.S. Attorney announced Monday.

Authorities say that 33-year-old Daniel Parsons of Charlotte, N.C. called the Buffalo Police Department in the early morning hours of May 3, saying that he would “shoot up” a “fellowship church” on May 7. He is accused of saying “they knew who he was, and they had it coming.”

He is further accused of calling BPD again at around 7:50 a.m. that morning saying that he would “slaughter” a specific family in Buffalo later that day. Authorities say he made a third call shortly before 9 a.m., saying that he would conduct a mass shooting at an unspecified Tops store.

He was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with making threats in or affecting interstate commerce. He is being held in Nevada and will be brought to Western New York at a later date.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.