CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 26-year-old Charlotte man is in the Mecklenburg County Jail on several charges connected to mail theft, authorities announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, Cornelius officers searched an area in connection to a possible stolen vehicle and mail theft near Jetton Road and West Catawba Avenue.

Officers spotted the known suspect and initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop resulting in a chase. Knowing the suspect would potentially flee, other Cornelius officers found a place to deploy stop sticks and successfully punctured the suspect vehicle’s tires.

The driver fled south on Jetton Road before crashing into another vehicle on West Catawba Avenue. There were no injuries sustained in that crash, police said.

The driver then got out of the vehicle resulting in a brief foot chase where the suspect was eventually taken into custody. After searching the car, officers found narcotics, a firearm, and several checks.

Anthony Andre Hampton faces charges of:

Felony flee to elude,

Felony possession schedule II drugs

Three counts of misdemeanor possession of stolen goods

Felony possession stolen motor vehicle

Two counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run property damage

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor resisting a public officer

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol cited Hampton for reckless driving.

Hampton is also a suspect in similar cases in Huntersville and Mooresville. He was transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail without incident and received a $50,000 bond.