TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man faces several drug charges after Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him in a traffic stop.
On Tuesday, deputies stopped 29-year-old Dysheem Tyrae Hart on Smith Farm Road in Stoney Point in eastern Alexander County.
During a probable cause search, they learned about Hart’s revoked license. After arresting Hart, they searched his car and found several drugs. Authorities took Hart to the Alexander County Detention Center for processing when they learned of a controlled substance on his person.
The Charlotte man is facing several charges, including:
- Driving while license revoked
- Failure to maintain lane
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Simple possession of scheduled VI controlled substance
- Felony possession of Schedule II
- Possession of controlled substance on jail premises.
Hart is currently at the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $61,000. His first court appearance will be Monday, April 10.