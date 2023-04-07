A Charlotte man faces several drug charges after Alexander County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him in a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, deputies stopped 29-year-old Dysheem Tyrae Hart on Smith Farm Road in Stoney Point in eastern Alexander County.

During a probable cause search, they learned about Hart’s revoked license. After arresting Hart, they searched his car and found several drugs. Authorities took Hart to the Alexander County Detention Center for processing when they learned of a controlled substance on his person.

The Charlotte man is facing several charges, including:

Driving while license revoked

Failure to maintain lane

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Simple possession of scheduled VI controlled substance

Felony possession of Schedule II

Possession of controlled substance on jail premises.

Hart is currently at the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $61,000. His first court appearance will be Monday, April 10.