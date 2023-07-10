MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has been caught with 1.8 pounds of marijuana and edible gummies and $4,760 in suspected drug deals, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, July 10, police responded to an automatic license plate reader alert in the River Highway area near Barrington Drive, officials said.

The alert was generated by a felony vehicle whose registered owner was wanted by the Concord Police Department for failing to pull over, resisting a public officer, and having an expired registration, according to officials.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Police found the vehicle traveling on I-77 South and conducted a traffic stop near Exit 31 at Langtree Road.

Christopher Alton Bethea, 31, was the driver of the vehicle and was arrested without incident, officials said.

Bethea is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle to keep, sell or use a controlled substance, according to police.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center under a $22,000 secured bond.