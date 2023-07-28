A check typo undid a Charlotte man’s attempt to cash a fake check this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A check typo undid a Charlotte man’s attempt to cash a fake check this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say Victor James Leeser, 25, of Charlotte, tried to pass the fake check Wednesday at First Federal Savings Bank in Denver. A bank manager followed the suspect and told a detective, who located Leeser as he walked near Will Proctor Road.

Deputies were able to take Leeser into custody without incident.

Deputies said Leeser tried to cash a check on account of ‘Ore Bank Pumpking Center Volunteer Fire Department.’ The Ore Bank-Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department sits off East N.C. Highway 150 on Amity Church Road.

Bank officials contacted a fire department representative and confirmed they did not write the check.

Lesser told detectives that he got the check as payment for working on a Lake Norman roof. Later, the man admitted to getting the check from a man on Graham Street in Charlotte. The man offered the suspect a cut of the check if he would cash it to the bank.

The man drove Leeser to a location near the bank and dropped him off. Deputies did not disclose the amount of the check.

Detectives recovered the fictitious check and took Leeser before a Lincoln County magistrate and charged him with attempting to obtain property by fictitious pretenses.

Leeser is in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.