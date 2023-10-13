ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is facing multiple charges after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties before crashing in Mecklenburg County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began around 1 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, on Interstate 85 South. A deputy with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle traveling at more than 100 mph.

The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over for speeding and the vehicle refused to stop, and instead picked up speed, the sheriff’s office said.

The high-speed chase continued south on I-85 through Cabarrus County into Mecklenburg County. During the pursuit, the driver hit two troopers who were assisting the deputy, causing significant damage to their vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

Responding law enforcement was eventually able to disable the fleeing suspect vehicle, causing the car to crash, and bringing the chase to an end.

The driver has been identified as Shante Gause from Charlotte. He has been arrested and charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude

Two counts of damage to property

Two counts of assault on a government employee

Gause has been placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.