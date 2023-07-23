DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Lincoln County where one man is pronounced dead, according to highway officials.

Around 7:10 Saturday night, Demarco Jauan Cathcart, 27, was driving on Unity Church Road, drove off the ride side where he struck a tree and caught on fire. Cathcart died due to his injuries at the scene.

After an initial investigation, Highway Patrol says excessive speed and reckless driving are contributing factors in the collision.