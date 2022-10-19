CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man was found guilty Tuesday of robbing two businesses in the same shopping center in South End in 2018, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Court documents said John Henry Moore, 59, robbed a spectrum store at 2222 South Boulevard on Dec. 1, 2018.

Evidence showed Moore entered the store around 8 p.m., showed a gun to employees and ordered them to hand over cash from the registers.

Moore allegedly left behind an umbrella he had used to prop the door open during the robbery. The umbrella was later tested by the FBI and found to have DNA that matched Moore’s, prosecutors said.

On December 10, 2018, Moore is accused of robbing Publix in the same shopping center as Spectrum.

Evidence showed Moore walked into the store, approached an employee and demanded cash.

During the robbery, prosecutors said Moore kept his hand in his pocket and threatened the employee, telling them to not “get shot.” The worker handed Moore cash and he fled the scene.

Investigators identified Moore as the person who committed to robberies. Authorities executed a search warrant at Moore’s home on Dec. 12, 2018, and seized a loaded gun with an “obliterated” serial number and clothing that matched the description of the items the man had worn during the crime.

Investigators also determined Moore was out on supervised release for robbing two banks in Georgia and South Carolina.

As a convicted felon, he is legally prohibited from owning a gun or ammunition.

On Tuesday, Moore was convicted of two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in federal custody.

A sentencing date had not been set, officials said.