ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is being held on a $1 million bond following an investigation in Rowan County, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Charlotte resident Aaron Wilks was arrested on Tuesday and faces charges including heroin and opium trafficking.

A warrant was executed on a storage unit in a related investigation where eight guns including two that had been reported stolen were recovered, according to the sheriff’s report.

CMPD, Homeland Security, and Salisbury PD were among the departments involved in the operation. He is being held on a $1 million bond.