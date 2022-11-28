FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men, one of whom is currently in prison, have been charged with first-degree murder in the February killing of a man south of Fayetteville.

Omar Baker, 40, of Fayetteville, was found dead around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 in an empty house near the intersection of Charles Thigpen Drive and Doc Bennett Road, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding David Ray Bowman of Fayetteville. Initially, after Baker was found dead, investigators were looking for Bowman because they felt he may have had important information about Baker’s death.

Bowman, 31, is now charged with first-degree murder in Baker’s death.

The other suspect, 37-year-old Michael Schlegler, of Charlotte, is currently in the custody of the Sampson Correctional Institution.