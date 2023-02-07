After Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Charlotte man and a Charlotte juvenile, they found a motherload of drugs on Sunday.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Charlotte man and a Charlotte juvenile, they found a motherload of drugs on Sunday.

Authorities say they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Brawley School Road in Mooresville. They found 22-year-old Jahlile Monroe Smith and an unidentified 17-year-old male in a traffic stop because of traffic violations.

The teen drove the vehicle while Smith was a passenger. While investigating, deputies found approximately 76 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy. They also recognized a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies placed Smith under arrest for the following charges:

Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance.

Deputies took Smith to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was brought before Magistrate Watkins and issued a $40,000 secured bond.

Hours later, deputies came to the same area after a report of a stolen car. After gathering surveillance videos, they determined that Smith and the juvenile were also the suspects in this offense.

Deputy Velazquez took out warrants for Smith for

Two Counts of Felony Conspiracy

Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Felony Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle

Two Counts of Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Smith got an additional $25,000 secured bond.

Deputies contacted Juvenile Services about the 17-year-old driver co-conspirator. This investigation is ongoing.