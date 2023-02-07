MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Charlotte man and a Charlotte juvenile, they found a motherload of drugs on Sunday.
Authorities say they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Brawley School Road in Mooresville. They found 22-year-old Jahlile Monroe Smith and an unidentified 17-year-old male in a traffic stop because of traffic violations.
The teen drove the vehicle while Smith was a passenger. While investigating, deputies found approximately 76 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy. They also recognized a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies placed Smith under arrest for the following charges:
- Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for Controlled Substance
- Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance.
Deputies took Smith to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was brought before Magistrate Watkins and issued a $40,000 secured bond.
Hours later, deputies came to the same area after a report of a stolen car. After gathering surveillance videos, they determined that Smith and the juvenile were also the suspects in this offense.
Deputy Velazquez took out warrants for Smith for
- Two Counts of Felony Conspiracy
- Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- Felony Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle
- Two Counts of Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
Smith got an additional $25,000 secured bond.
Deputies contacted Juvenile Services about the 17-year-old driver co-conspirator. This investigation is ongoing.