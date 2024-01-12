UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man led deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle before crashing into another car in Union County, authorities said.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy had spotted Jatarius Jones, 23, of Charlotte, driving over 75 mph in a 55 mph zone and tried to pull him over for speeding.

The sheriff’s office said Jones refused to stop and sped away, eventually crashing into another occupied vehicle near U.S. 74 and U.S. 601 South.

Jones then ran from the damaged car and was quickly arrested by deputies in a nearby parking lot, the sheriff’s office said.

“Thankfully, the driver of the vehicle struck by Jones only sustained minor injuries and was quickly provided with the appropriate medical care,” the sheriff’s office explained.

The vehicle Jones had been driving was reported stolen out of the Charlotte area. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a loaded gun and numerous illicit narcotics, including Xanax, MDMA, and Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

Following Jones’ arrest, it was discovered he was a convicted felon based on his prior convictions on numerous violent criminal offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

Jones has been charged with the following:

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Three counts of PWISMD Schedule II

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Speeding to elude arrest

Felony hit and run

Resist, delay, and obstruct

Reckless driving to endanger

Jones remains in custody on a $100,000 secured bond in Union County.