CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man pleaded guilty on Monday to an investment scheme that targeted his family and friends, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Court records showed that from 2015 through 2022 Wynn Charlebois, 53, of Charlotte, victimized at least 39 investors, including friends and family losing more than $5 million in an investment scheme.

Charlebois used investor’s money on personal expenses including private school tuition and luxury travel instead of actually investing the money, court documents stated.

Charlebois faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

A sentencing date has not been announced.