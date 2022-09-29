CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for a bank and wire fraud scheme, according to the DOJ.

Dino Crnalic, 36, was sentenced to 51 months and was ordered to pay more than $910,000 as restitution and serve two years under court supervision after being released from prison.

Reports say he defrauded the SBA and others of more than $800,000.

According to filed documents in court proceedings, from July 2017 to Nov. 2019, Crnalic executed multiple schemes, eventually gaining more than $800K in SBA-backed loans.

Crnalic also obtained other forms of financing through other entities; reports said the loans would fund various Charlotte businesses.

Those included:

a restaurant

Suki Akor

Surge Fitness Centers, LLC (surge)

Instead of funding those businesses, he used a significant portion of the proceeds to pay personal expenses, including trips to various casinos.