CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man who pleaded guilty to illegally selling firearms, including ghost guns and machine guns, was sentenced to over three years in prison Wednesday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced.

According to court records, 24-year-old Desmon Taylor Moore manufactured and sold guns without a license between 2021 and March 2022.

ATF agents accused Moore of illegally selling conversion devices, commonly referred to as “Glock switches,” that enable a semi-automatic handgun to function as an automatic.

Moore also sold multiple firearms and privately-owned “ghost guns,” court documents said. Some of those ghost guns had been converted into machine guns using Glock switches.

ATF agents attended a class Moore taught on how to build ghost guns and how to install conversion devices.

Under the Department of Justice’s definition of a “machinegun,” it includes guns with parts designed or intended for use in converting a weapon into a machinegun.

It is illegal under federal law to possess a machine gun.

On July 26, 2022, Moore pleaded guilty to multiple firearms offenses, including dealing and manufacturing firearms without a license, and possession and transfer of machine guns.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.