CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison and six years supervised release for cocaine distribution and illegal firearm possession, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In May of 2020, law enforcement started an investigation into Allen Shunte Plowden, 38, after receiving information that he was distributing narcotics in the Charlotte area.

On September 27, 2020, law enforcement searched Plowden’s home and found cocaine, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and other items relating to drug distribution.

Law enforcement also found $40,000 in drug money and 16 illegal firearms, some of which had been reported stolen.

On October 25, 2021, Plowden pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a conviction felon.

At Wednesday’s court hearing, Plowden’s sentence was increased due to his classification as a “Career Offender” based on multiple prior convictions, officials said. Those include robbery and distribution/manufacture of cocaine base and distribution of a controlled substance near a school.