CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man was sentenced Thursday to nearly seven years in prison for multiple counts of possession of illegal firearms.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, court documents show 26-year-old Quincy Dushawn McWaine illegally possessed firearms on three separate occasions between July 2021 and June 2022. On June 20, 2023, he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

In July 2021, when officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were dispatched for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers approached McWaine to question him in connection with the incident and reportedly observed a firearm sticking out of the defendant’s pant pocket. McWaine was arrested, and officers removed two firearms from the defendant’s pockets, one of which had been reported stolen.

In addition to the firearms, officers also seized from the vehicle digital scales, marijuana, more than $25,000 in cash and a Glock magazine.

According to court records, the second incident occurred in December 2021, while CMPD officers were investigating McWaine in connection with a shooting incident. While McWaine was on court-ordered electronic monitoring for prior offenses, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle he was driving.

McWaine reportedly did not stop and tried to evade arrest, first by speeding away in his vehicle and later on foot. McWaine was apprehended shortly thereafter. Investigating officers also found a firearm McWaine had discarded while he fled on foot. The recovered firearm was affixed with a large capacity magazine and was loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

The third incident took place in June 2022, while CMPD officers were attempting to execute outstanding arrest warrants against McWaine. Officers located McWaine seated in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle parked at a gas station, and the defendant was taken into custody. Arresting officers also searched the vehicle and located a loaded firearm tucked under the seat where the suspect had been sitting.

McWaine remains will be transferred to the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. He also was charged with murder from a deadly Labor Day weekend in 2015.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and CMPD.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Kelly of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.