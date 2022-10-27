CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man accused of sending his psychologist hundreds of harassing and threatening emails and voicemails was sentenced to prison Tuesday, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King.

Court documents said 29-year-old Amir Salvatore Khayyat met the victim in 2017. The woman, a licensed clinical psychologist and a credentialed mental health provider, met Khayyat in her “professional capacity,” officials said.

According to court records, Khayyat engaged in “an extensive cyberstalking and threats campaign” targeting the woman from April 2019 to October 2020.

He allegedly sent hundreds of harassing emails, including unsolicited sexual imagery, from several email addresses and left numerous harassing voicemails on the woman’s office phone.

Prosecutors said many of the messages included threats to harm the psychologist and law enforcement officers.

Records said Khayyat continued to harass and threatened her even after she obtained a court order forbidding him from contacting her.

Khayyat pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and making interstate threats on May 23, 2022.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.