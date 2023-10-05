LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man is facing charges for stealing landscape equipment from a business in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on May 8th at New River Landscaping on Sinclair Street in Denver. An initial investigation revealed a suspect had cut through a security fence and stole $3,600 worth of equipment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives identified Charlotte resident Charles Wright, 39, as the suspect and he was arrested on Wednesday. He faces multiple charges including larceny and breaking and entering.

He is also facing charges in a separate break-in at another Denver landscaping company that occurred in January, the sheriff said.

He was held on an $8,000 secured bond and has already appeared in court.