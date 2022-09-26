CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old student was arrested for making a threat of mass violence against Southwest Middle School in Steele Creek last week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a school resource officer was alerted by school staff on September 19 about a mass shooting threat on Instagram.

Officers tracked the account to an 8th-grade student, police said.

Officers said they went to the student’s home where the teen allegedly admitted to making the threat.

The teen was arrested. Authorities said no weapons were found in the student’s possession.

“Making a school threat is not a prank – it’s a crime,” CMPD said on Twitter.

Police said another student who allegedly shared an additional post that could be perceived as a threat was talked to but not charged.

Officials said any school discipline for the two students would be handled by school administration.