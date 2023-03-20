CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of cutting off his court-ordered ankle monitor last month while out on bond awaiting his murder trial has been captured, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Willie James, 33, was put on a court-ordered electric monitoring device in June 2018 as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On February 28, 2023, police said James cut his monitor off. CMPD said Monday that he had been located and taken back into custody.

James is still facing numerous charges, including first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, firearm by felon, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and injury to property.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it has not accepted defendants with pending murder charges into the electronic monitoring program since December 2019.

As of Monday, CMPD said it still monitors three homicide defendants that were placed in the program prior to Dec. 2019.