STATESVILLE N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a Statesville shooting that sent four people to the hospital, Statesville Police said Friday.

Statesville resident Chavion Smith, 20, was arrested in Greensboro in May on several counts including assault with intent to kill. Charlotte resident Nashawn Lester, 29, was arrested in Charlotte on Thursday and also faces several counts including assault with intent to kill and felony conspiracy.

The shooting occurred on May 2nd and resulted in four victims showing up at an area medical center.

Each is being held on a $1 million bond.

The US Marshals, NCSBI, and Mooresville Police were among the departments that were involved in the case.