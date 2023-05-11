CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another teen in Charlotte and stealing a gun and car from a delivery driver will spend between 14 and 20 years in prison.

The teen was in juvenile detention, but the plea was heard in Mecklenburg County Superior Court Thursday.

The teen who pleaded guilty Thursday was only 14 years old when he was arrested for murder. He’s now 16.

In September 2021, three people were shot on Trinity Road in Charlotte. One of them, 16-year-old Jaylen Foster, was killed.

Prosecutors say Foster was just walking with his friends to the store to get snacks when he was gunned down by the teen defendant and a group of people in a drive-by shooting.

The night before the triple shooting, prosecutors say the teen defendant stole a car and a gun from a food delivery driver in another location.

Police say the teen defendant was in that stolen car when the group fired shots, killing Foster. Prosecutors say the gun stolen from the delivery driver was also found on the scene.

If he serves the minimum sentence, the teen will be about 29 years old when he gets out of prison.

The victim’s mom and dad were in court Thursday but did not want to speak with Queen City News after the hearing.