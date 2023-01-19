CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two 18-year-olds are facing 15 charges each after gunshots rang out during a dispute at Frankie’s Fun Park in Huntersville, according to the Huntersville Police Department.

Police said officers responded to calls regarding a shooting around 10 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the amusement center on Bryton Corporate Center Drive.

Authorities said the initial investigation revealed that there was a verbal dispute between two parties as one of them left the building and got into a vehicle.

Around 11 gunshots were fired toward the front entrance of the business, the police report said.

Two occupied vehicles and the amusement park building were struck, but no serious injuries were reported. Neither vehicle was involved in the dispute, authorities said.

Police said one person suffered a minor injury from their vehicle’s glass shattering. Neither vehicle was involved in the dispute, authorities added.

On Thursday, Huntersville Police said Amiere Adair and Elijah Smith, both of Charlotte, were arrested and charged with 15 crimes each.

The charges include multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer and damage to property.

Both were being held without bonds at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.