CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A United State Postal Service employee in Charlotte is accused of destroying mail and stealing a gun from a mailed package, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said 30-year-old Demarkis Deon Houston was arrested Thursday and charged with mail destruction, theft of mail by a Postal Service employee and possession of a stolen firearm.

The indictment said Houston opened and destroyed mail that was entrusted to him on August 31, 2022. It also alleged that on Sept. 19, 2022, he took a 9mm firearm from a package that was “intended to be delivered by a carrier of the Postal Service.

He was accused of possessing the stolen gun on October 10, 2022, authorities said.

Prosecutors said the charge of destruction of mail and theft by a postal employee each carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The possession of a stolen firearm offense carries a statutory maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Department of Justice said Houston was released on bond after his initial court appearance.