CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman has been indicted for advertising and selling fake documents that included social security cards and W2 forms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Chaiya Maley-Jackson, 23, of Charlotte, was indicted on several charges including unlawful transfer of false identification documents.

Court documents show that from 2020 through 2022, Maley-Jackson was the owner of Diva documents and sold fake documents including fake paystubs, lease agreements, bank statements, and W2 forms.

She cashed in on more than $320,000 in profits from selling more than 400 fake social security cards, COVID-19 vaccine cards, and driver’s licenses.