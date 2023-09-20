CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman has been charged with wire fraud after allegedly embezzling more than $1.1 million from her employer, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

47-year-old Mandy Deann Urban worked as a senior staff accountant for a Charlotte-based company from January 2019 to June 2022.

During that time, Urban was responsible for maintaining the company’s general ledger, preparing financial statements and reconciling the company’s accounts payable and receivable and bank statements.

The indictment alleges that Urban misused her access to make multiple transfers from the company’s bank accounts to accounts she has access to.

Urban also falsified the company’s books and records to cover-up the scheme. As alleged in the indictment, Urban made more than 245 fraudulent transfers from company accounts totaling $1,115,344.73.

The wire fraud charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court records, Urban is currently in custody in Florida, serving a prison sentence for defrauding a previous employer of more than $283,000, and using the embezzled money to pay for court-ordered restitution for a prior embezzlement.

The investigation is ongoing and the charges in the indictment are allegations. Urban is innocent until proven guilty.