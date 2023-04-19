STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman’s trip to a Gaston County bank ended on Tuesday at the Gaston County Jail.

Stanley Police say they got a called to the South State Bank on N.C. 27 about fraud. When they arrived, they found Christina Yvette Graham and started investigating the bank’s claim.

Authorities found Graham in possession of several fake identifications and financial cards while learning about the woman’s attempt to fraudulently obtain money by using a forged check.

Graham also had cocaine on her person.

Stanley Police charged Graham with two counts of financial identity theft, two counts of financial card forgery, obtaining property by false pretense, common law forgery, and cocaine possession. They took Graham to the Gaston County Jail. Graham is in jail on a $100,000 secured bond.