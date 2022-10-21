LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cherryville man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he broke into a house and stole six firearms, as well as a vehicle from the property, before being captured at a Walmart parking lot.

The theft was reported on Thursday, Oct. 20, at a home in the 300 block of Long Shoals Road.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a relative who lives nearby reported that the front door and basement door to the home was open. A check of the house revealed rooms had been ransacked and as many as six firearms had been stolen, the sheriff’s office said.

A 1993 Chevrolet Surburban was also taken from an outbuilding on the property.

A ‘Be On The Lookout’ alert was sent to neighboring agencies within a 50-mile radius of Lincoln County. Cherryville Police spotted the Chevrolet in a Walmart parking lot on NC HWY 150.

Officers were able to take two people into custody who were inside the vehicle. The driver, DeBoyce Davis, 28, of Cherryville, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony possession of a firearm.

Davis is currently being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond. The passenger was interviewed and released.

The stolen vehicle has been returned to the owner, the sheriff’s office said.