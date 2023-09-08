Chester County Sheriff’s deputies say a Kannapolis man faces several charges after a Tuesday chase and a leap from the Catawba River bridge.

CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says a Kannapolis man is facing several charges following a Tuesday chase and a leap from the Catawba River bridge.

Deputies said they initiated a traffic stop with Twayne Worthy, 29, on Tuesday. Worthy gave chase at the Lancaster Highway-Cochran Bypass intersection and traveled toward Fort Lawn.

In a social media post, deputies said Worthy wrecked his car at the Catawba River Bridge at the Lancaster County county line and jumped from the bridge safely to the ground. Chester County Sheriff’s deputies and bloodhound tracking team members searched the area without finding the suspect. Authorities did not say how far of a jump Worthy made in his escape.

On Wednesday, deputies learned Worthy went to MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center for injuries. They took the man into custody and transported him to the Chester County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

Worthy faces several charges, including failure to obey traffic-control devices, failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death, operating or permitting the operation of a vehicle that is not registered or licensed, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane, or unsafely shifting lanes and driving without a license.