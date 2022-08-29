(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Florida chiropractor has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jonathan Michael Rouffe, 49, was ordered to forfeit assets from several bank accounts, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, authorities said.

As part of his sentence, the court also entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $3,127,290, the proceeds of the charged criminal conduct, and a restitution order in the amount of $10,725,607.15.

Rouffe pleaded guilty on June 30, 2020.

According to court documents, in 2018, Rouffe and his conspirators established a conglomerate of durable medical equipment (DME) supply companies. During the creation of the companies, they lied to Medicare to secure billing privileges, including placing the companies in the names of straw owners.

By concealing their true ownership, the conspirators gained control of more companies, which Medicare generally prohibits, enabling them to submit high volumes of illegal DME claims, authorities explained.

Through the conglomerate, during the course of one year, Rouffe and his conspirators submitted more than $20 million in illegal DME claims, resulting in over $10 million in payments from Medicare and the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs, authorities said.

To gain such high volumes of claims, Rouffe and his conspirators used illegal bribes and kickbacks.